Toledo firefighter receives key to the city for life-saving heroics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo firefighter that made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball game in New York was honored with the key to the city.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented the honor to Myles Copeland Thursday.

The Glass City Basketball Club was playing a game in New York in June when one of the referees collapsed on the court. Myles Copeland, a player on the team, came to the official’s side and began administering CPR, likely saving his life.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.