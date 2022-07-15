Toledo firefighter receives key to the city for life-saving heroics
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo firefighter that made national headlines when he saved the life of a referee during a basketball game in New York was honored with the key to the city.
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented the honor to Myles Copeland Thursday.
The Glass City Basketball Club was playing a game in New York in June when one of the referees collapsed on the court. Myles Copeland, a player on the team, came to the official’s side and began administering CPR, likely saving his life.
