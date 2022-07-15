The University of Toledo continues to be an important part of studying Harmful Algal Blooms in Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Erie is one of our region’s most important and valuable resources. But as we all know, it is often plagued by Harmful Algal Blooms. Through the years a lot of work has been done to reduce the blooms, and those efforts continue on a number of levels today.

Blooms are nothing new in the Western Basin of Lake Erie. The effort to reduce harmful algal blooms is nothing new either.

Assistant Professor at The University of Toledo Trisha Spanbauer said algal bloom has a direct effect on the water supply.

“A part of a harmful algal bloom is that they produce toxins that can go into the water supply,” Spanbauer said.

The Toledo water crisis in 2014 clearly illustrated that point. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom forecast for this year is 3.5 on a scale of one to ten, with higher numbers meaning larger blooms. Experts said the toxicity of the bloom is harder to forecast, but measurements are taken so far suggest it won’t be anything like it was in 2014.

Blooms are constantly being monitored and that includes the work of students and researchers at the UToledo Lake Erie Center.

“We want to make sure we have a good understanding of the extent of the harmful algal blooms and where they are in the lake. They’re not everywhere and different areas are impacted differently,” Spanbauer said.

UT vessels are out on the lake on a regular basis collecting samples. “It’s very dynamic. The systems are ever-changing and that’s why we need to be out monitoring,” Spanbauer said.

One of the UT vessels was out Friday and crews shared a few pictures of what they found.

“There’s a lot of chemical and physical factors that come into play when it comes to where the harmful algal bloom will be at any given time. The bloom right now is setting up north of the Maumee River and now moving out into the bay,” Spanbauer said.

The blooms easily shift from one spot to the next. “Wind and meteorological conditions can impact where blooms are within the lake. That can include the circulation of water as well as where the nutrients come from at any given time.” The work is all part of an ongoing effort by many to protect our great lake for generations to come.

