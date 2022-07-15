Birthday Club
Wrong way semi causes crash that shuts down I-75 southbound in BG

A wrong way driver caused the crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Bowling Green Friday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A wrong way driver caused a three-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Bowling Green Friday.

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on at approximately 2:49 a.m.

A semi was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Wooster Street, hitting a Ram 1500 and another semi that were traveling southbound.

One of the semi’s overturned into the median, spilling fuel and debris.

The drivers of both semis were taken to Wood County Hospital for non- life threatening injuries.

There were three occupants in the other truck who were not released from the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

