Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Sylvania...
TPD: One person dead following car accident
Toledo Fire and Rescue
Toledo firefighter under investigation for reportedly sending inappropriate messages resigns
A wrong way driver caused the crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Bowling Green Friday.
Wrong-way semi causes crash that shut down I-75 southbound in BG
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Residents of Fassett Street say they are worried the property will collapse at any moment.
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

Latest News

Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers
Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers
Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package