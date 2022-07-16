7/16: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Muggy with lows around 70 and showers becoming more numerous. SUNDAY: On and off periods of heavy rain with a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll also be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are likely, with locally higher amounts. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers diminishing with lows near 70. MONDAY: A shower may linger into the morning, but it’ll be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: Sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 90s, and we’ll see increasing clouds then scattered t-storms develop during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower possible Thursday; otherwise partly and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Mainly sunny Friday with highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs again in the low 90s.

