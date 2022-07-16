Birthday Club
7/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast

On/off heavy rain Sunday may lead to some flooding.
7/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Muggy with lows around 70 and showers becoming more numerous. SUNDAY: On and off periods of heavy rain with a few rumbles of thunder. It’ll also be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts of 1-2″ are likely, with locally higher amounts. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers diminishing with lows near 70. MONDAY: A shower may linger into the morning, but it’ll be a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: Sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 90s, and we’ll see increasing clouds then scattered t-storms develop during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower possible Thursday; otherwise partly and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Mainly sunny Friday with highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs again in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

