July 16, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Rain through the weekend could add up to more than 2″ for some spots.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TODAY: Showers this morning, giving way to more clouds than sun through the day. Highs in the mid-80s with a muggy feel. TONIGHT: Rain returns, with showers becoming more numerous through the night. Low 70. SUNDAY: Heavy rain through the day, with a few rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts may top 2″ in some areas. High 82.

