Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo, according to Toledo Police.

Police records show a male victim was taken to an area hospital around 11:15 p.m. Friday night after a shooting near 1 Woodville Road.

TPD said an unknown suspect fired rounds into the victim’s car, striking the person at least once. His condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

