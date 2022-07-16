State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night 565 vehicles drove through the OVI checkpoint, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The purpose of the checkpoint is to increase awareness of impaired driving and to deter people from driving under the influence in Hancock County and Findlay. Two cars that came through the checkpoint were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested for OVI and another was charged with possession of marijuana.

Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers conducted a saturation patrol in and around Findlay, Ohio. During the patrol officers and troopers made 15 traffic stops and arrested one person for OVI. Another person was charged with marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.

The officers were from Findlay Police and the University of Findlay’s Police Department, as well as troopers from the Findlay Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

