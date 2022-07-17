Birthday Club
7/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Showers ending later tonight, then drier and warmer on Monday.
7/17: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TONIGHT: On and off periods of rain with occasional downpours and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Localized flooding is still a concern, lows around 70. MONDAY: A lingering shower possible early on, then clearing skies with highs in the mid-80s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. TUESDAY: Sunny, hot, & humid with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Hot, very humid, and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. A few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong. Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly sunny and hot again Friday with highs in the low 90s and a stray t-storm possible. T-storms are more likely Saturday and Sunday when highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

