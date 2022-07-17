Birthday Club
Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

