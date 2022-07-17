Birthday Club
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Officers responded to calls of shots fired in Findlay, that resulted in a suspect barricading themselves in an apartment.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.

Members of Findlay Police, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Fire, and HANCO responded to the scene. Authorities made attempts to contact the occupants of the apartment, but the occupants refused to leave. Tear gas was then deployed into the apartment, and the occupants surrendered.

A search warrant was obtained, and drug paraphernalia was found but no firearm was located. According to the Findlay Police Department, the situation is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

