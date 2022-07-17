Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.

Members of Findlay Police, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Fire, and HANCO responded to the scene. Authorities made attempts to contact the occupants of the apartment, but the occupants refused to leave. Tear gas was then deployed into the apartment, and the occupants surrendered.

A search warrant was obtained, and drug paraphernalia was found but no firearm was located. According to the Findlay Police Department, the situation is still under investigation.

