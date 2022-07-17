Defiance County man killed in crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County.

Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

