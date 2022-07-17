Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Defiance County man killed in crash

Troopers believe alcohol played a factor
A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County.
A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County.(None)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County.

Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Sylvania...
TPD: One person dead following car accident
A wrong way driver caused the crash that shut down I-75 southbound in Bowling Green Friday.
Wrong-way semi causes crash that shut down I-75 southbound in BG
Huntington Center clears the air
Is it a scam? Huntington Center clears the air on Toledo Taco and Margarita Festival
Firefighters work to put out a fire that broke out at Hunt Club Apartments in Toledo.
Red Cross to help families affected by fire at Hunt Club Apartments
It's all because of one person's actions
Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers

Latest News

7/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
7/16: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Metroparks Toledo invests in diversity, equity, and inclusion at the parks
Metroparks Toledo invests in diversity, equity, and inclusion at the parks
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results