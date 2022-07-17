Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75

A semi-truck crash on I-75 left traffic backed up, and oil and gas leaking on the highway.
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on SB I-75 left traffic backed up for miles. According to Toledo Police, a semi-truck lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall. The cab of the semi-truck was destroyed, and both oil and gas were leaking across all 3 lanes of the highway.

The Environmental Protection Agency is on scene cleaning up the oil and gasoline, as some leaked into the waterway below the highway. There is not yet any word on the condition of the semi-truck driver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Huntington Center clears the air
Is it a scam? Huntington Center clears the air on Toledo Taco and Margarita Festival
It's all because of one person's actions
Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

Latest News

Two were rescued in Water rescue on Lake Erie.
Two people rescued by the U.S Coast Guard in a Monroe County water rescue
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
July 17, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 17, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale