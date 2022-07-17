Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on SB I-75 left traffic backed up for miles. According to Toledo Police, a semi-truck lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall. The cab of the semi-truck was destroyed, and both oil and gas were leaking across all 3 lanes of the highway.

The Environmental Protection Agency is on scene cleaning up the oil and gasoline, as some leaked into the waterway below the highway. There is not yet any word on the condition of the semi-truck driver.

