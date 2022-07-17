Birthday Club
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1:00 a.m Sunday on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo. TPD officers at the scene say one person was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police did not immediately identify any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

