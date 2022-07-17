Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Two people rescued by the U.S Coast Guard in a Monroe County water rescue

Monroe County’s first responders and the U.S Coast Guard responded to a capsized vessel on Lake Erie.
Two were rescued in Water rescue on Lake Erie.
Two were rescued in Water rescue on Lake Erie.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - On Sunday around 3:30 in the morning Monroe County Central Dispatch received word of an overturned vessel on Lake Erie. Two people were reported to be in the water, the 9-1-1 caller was one of the people in the water. At around 4:13 the two victims were rescued and brought ashore at Bolles Harbor, located in Monroe Township, by the U.S Coast Guard. The names of the two victims have not been released.

The Monroe Township, LaSalle Township, and City of Monroe Fire Departments assisted at the scene, as well as the Monroe County Ambulance. The Monore County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is coordinating with local towboats to recover the capsized vessel. The Coast Guard has issued a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Huntington Center clears the air
Is it a scam? Huntington Center clears the air on Toledo Taco and Margarita Festival
It's all because of one person's actions
Some Toledo residents not receiving mail after one neighbor’s alleged harassment to mail carriers
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

Latest News

According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
July 17, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
July 17, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale