Two people rescued by the U.S Coast Guard in a Monroe County water rescue

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - On Sunday around 3:30 in the morning Monroe County Central Dispatch received word of an overturned vessel on Lake Erie. Two people were reported to be in the water, the 9-1-1 caller was one of the people in the water. At around 4:13 the two victims were rescued and brought ashore at Bolles Harbor, located in Monroe Township, by the U.S Coast Guard. The names of the two victims have not been released.

The Monroe Township, LaSalle Township, and City of Monroe Fire Departments assisted at the scene, as well as the Monroe County Ambulance. The Monore County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is coordinating with local towboats to recover the capsized vessel. The Coast Guard has issued a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.

