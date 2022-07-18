Birthday Club
7/18: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Four 90s on the board; feeling like 100+ Wednesday
Heat and humidity are back in full force this week, especially Wednesday. Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Misty on the moors this morning, and humidity won’t get any lower for the next several days. Tuesday will remain dry, but highs in the low to mid-90s will feel like the 100s -- touching off potential strong storms east of I-75. That heat/humidity will follow us well through next weekend... stay hydrated and cool as best as you can.

