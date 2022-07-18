Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Latest News

Fair season is in full swing, and this week, it’s the Ottawa County Fair. Also happening this...
Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky removes two of his top officials amid 'treason'...
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast