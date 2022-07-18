Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Latest News

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
The trend is expected to continue for a sixth week in a row and through mid-August, barring any...
Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?