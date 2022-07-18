Birthday Club
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man

Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct after allegedly stabbing a man in Fremont.(Seneca County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times over the weekend.

On July 17, The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight involving a knife on the 7800 block of Fort Street in Pleasant Township.

When officials arrived, they discovered that the victim, a 41-year-old man, had already left to seek medical attention at a local hospital. The man suffered from multiple stab wounds to his shoulder and arm.

According to deputies, during an investigation, they found several blood-stained knives inside the residence on Fort Street and also noticed blood trails throughout the home.

Detectives said after talking to several witnesses, they charged the suspect, Sherel L. Rojas, 49, of Fremont with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officials say Rojas appeared to be intoxicated during the incident.

“The investigation is considered ongoing, and possible additional charges could be warranted upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens said.

