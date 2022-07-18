Birthday Club
Imagination Station brings the Nerdy Derby to the Main Library

Attendees are welcome to bring their engineering skills to work at the Nerdy Derby on July 30.
Attendees are welcome to bring their engineering skills to work at the Nerdy Derby on July 30.(Toledo Lucas County Public Library)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station brings Nerdy Derby to the Main Library.

Attendees are welcome to bring their engineering skills to work at the Nerdy Derby on July 30.

The family event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library main branch located on 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo.

No matter if your driving style is fast and furious or slow and steady attendees will be able to design, build and race derby cars down a 40-foot race track.

In addition, participants are encouraged to ride in style and create derby hats to show off during the race.

All ages are welcome as little racers can enjoy the Little Engineers Raceway. The event is free, and no registration is required.

For more information, visit the Imagination Station’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

