July 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine is likely with a high in the middle 80s. Tuesday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny with a high near 90. Wednesday will be very humid with more heat. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s with a heat index above 100. Scattered storms are possible especially east of I-75 in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be severe. Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will be in the low 90s. A few storms are possible over the weekend with high humidity.

