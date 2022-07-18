Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the middle of July, the hottest part of the summer. But the Ottawa County Fair doesn’t care. They’re kicking things off today, but the heat, and especially the humidity, will settle in later this week.

With this week’s forecast in mind, they have a lot of work to do to keep both humans and animals safe.

Ottawa County fair board president Zak Avers told 13abc, “We are definitely no stranger to weather challenges here.”

Sometimes that means storms. But this week, it’ll be the heat. In fact, Avers said it isn’t the Ottawa County Fair without a couple of hot days. So, fair leaders have plenty of precautions in place.

“We’ve got a couple of hydration stations up for the kids showing, the vendors are always out there selling refreshing drinks. We’ve got our first aid station, we’ve got people on the grounds to take care of that,” Avers said.

But what about the hundreds of animals here? Avers said the kids are taking care of them.

“It’s their animal,” he said. “And that’s kind of the point of 4-H is to learn how to do husbandry and stuff like that, so we put a lot of responsibility on them.”

Shannon Benner said she’s been involved with the fair for nine years. She shows lambs and goats. “I have covers, and you can wet them down and that’s supposed to keep them cool,” she explains. “And we rinse them. And fresh water. And keep them in the shade.”

And she said she’s always watching for signs that they’re overheated. “They generally pant. And they look sad. Not like themselves.”

Heather Ladd is 19, and she said she’s been involved in the fair her whole life. She shows rabbits, poultry, and horses. She said, “Fans, water bottles help, they lie up against them. Rabbits specifically, we can wet down their ears to help keep them cool when the wind blows on them.”

And with her experience, “It’s pretty clear to tell when they’re getting too hot,” she said. “They pant really heavily; they stretch out as far as they can. They don’t want to move, they don’t want to do anything.”

And a word of advice from Benner if you’re coming out this week: “Don’t touch them, because it will make them hotter and crankier.” The Ottawa County Fair runs through this Sunday, and if you’d like more details on all the events happening, you can visit the fair’s website.

