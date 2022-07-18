Local drag queen owned food truck makes Great Food Truck Race finale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local drag queen owned food truck has made it to the finale of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race.

Sugar Vermonte and her food truck, Maybe Cheese Born With It, will face off against one other food truck in the Grand Finale with the winner receiving a $50,000 grand prize.

Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the The Great Food Truck Race was thrilling, exhausting and totally worth it.

The Grand Finale will air on Sunday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on Food Network. It’s also streaming on Discover+.

