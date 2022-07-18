Mothers’ Center of Greater Toledo to dedicate Little Free Library at Open House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Mothers’ Center of Greater Toledo is dedicating and installing a Little Free Library Saturday.

On July 30, the Mothers’ Center of Greater Toledo is holding a summer Open House from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copland Park in Toledo. According to MCGT, the Open House will include the dedication and installation of a Little Free Library in the park for the public to enjoy.

The Open House will also include a storytime and soft play equipment for children to try out provided by Waddle N Move. The soft play setups are tailored for children ages six months to five years old.

MCGT says the event is free and that all mothers, caregivers and children are invited to come learn more about Mothers’ Center and Waddle N Move.

During the open house, attendees will meet members and have a chance to ask questions about the organization, its purpose, its benefits and how to join. The group includes features such as a babysitting co-op, social events (including some for working moms), community outreach, Buy Nothing Group and more will also be presented and discussed.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can reach out to membership.motherscenter@gmail.com.

Click here for more information about Mothers’ Center events.

