Next chapter underway for iconic downtown Toledo buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one of the most iconic corners in downtown Toledo but the majority of the buildings there have been vacant for years. Monday, the Lucas County Land Bank put out a request for proposals to redevelop two of the empty buildings.

The Nicholas and Spitzer buildings have stood at the corner of Huron Street and Madison Avenue for more than a century. The effort to make sure they’re here for another century has just taken a major step forward.

David Mann heads up the Lucas County Land Bank.

“The buildings are historic gems in downtown,” Mann said. “They have certainly seen better days. But keeping them, preserving them, and investing in them will help keep the downtown Toledo momentum.”

The Land Bank acquired both buildings through tax foreclosure in 2020. Since then, Mann says a feasibility study and a market study have been done as well as some repair work.

“What we’re looking for next is developers to step up who are interested in making the investment necessary to bring these buildings back to life,” Mann said.

The two buildings are part of what’s called the Four Corners, one of the most historic intersections downtown.

“This is the last corner in downtown Toledo where all four original buildings still stand,” says Mann.

Brandon Sehlhorst is the Director of Economic Development for the City of Toledo. And like a lot of projects in the city, it’s taken collaboration to get to this point.

“There really is no other option but to redevelop these buildings,” Sehlhorst said. “Now that we have control of the buildings, we’re in the driver’s seat and can make it happen. From the City of Toledo and the Lucas County Land Bank to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, Lucas County Commissioners, ConnecToledo, and the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation, we are all working together because it is a community priority to revitalize this block.”

It could be one developer working on both buildings or each building having its own developer. Mann says the plan is to have shops, retail, and restaurants on the first floor of both buildings and residential space on the other floors.

“We see up to 300 new apartments between the two buildings. They will be one and two bedroom and studio apartments. There is a big demand for downtown housing and that will help fill the gap. It will also activate the space like no one has seen in the more than 100 years it’s been here.”

Sehlhorst says preserving the buildings that have stood the test of time will take time.

“There is a lot that goes into this. There are incentives at the federal, state and local levels that need to be secured. We want to take our time, do it right and make sure it works for downtown and the community at large.”

The goal is to have the one or two developers in place by the end of the year. Next year will be spent working on incentives, budgets and construction plans. Construction work is expected to start in 2024. The total investment for the two buildings is expected to top $100 million.

The Nasby Building is being redeveloped as well. It is the third vacant building at the Four Corners.

