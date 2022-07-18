Sandusky hosts IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio Triathlon

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ironman 70.3 Ohio triathlon will take place on Sandusky’s scenic shorelines on Sunday.

The race weekend will kick off Friday with an at athlete check-in IRONMAN Village expo at Jackson Street Pier.

Athletes will kick off the race by hopping off the Kelley Island Ferry, Carlee Emily for a 1.2-mile swim, follow the swim with a rolling 56-mile bike ride through Sandusky and Erie counties and complete the race with a 13.1-mile run along the shoreline of Lake Erie to downtown Sandusky.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio is a dual qualifier that will offer qualifying slots to both the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission in St. George, Utah, and the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

The full schedule for this year’s race is as follows:

Schedule:

Friday, July 22

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Jackson Street Pier .

Saturday, July 23

10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Jackson Street Pier

Sunday, July 24 – Race Day

4:00 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. – Transition area open – Paper District Marina

6:00 a.m. – Race Start (Rolling Start) - Jackson Street Pier

Approx. 9:45 a.m. – First finisher expected at the finish line

Approx. 3:00 p.m. – Race Ends (*8.5 hours after the last athlete enters the water)

3:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony – Jackson Street Pier

For more information about the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio triathlon visit www.ironman.com/im703-ohio.

