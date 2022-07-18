Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sandusky hosts IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio Triathlon

The Ironman 70.3 Ohio triathlon will take place on Sandusky’s scenic shorelines on Sunday.
The Ironman 70.3 Ohio triathlon will take place on Sandusky’s scenic shorelines on Sunday.(Will Thomas)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ironman 70.3 Ohio triathlon will take place on Sandusky’s scenic shorelines on Sunday.

The race weekend will kick off Friday with an at athlete check-in IRONMAN Village expo at Jackson Street Pier.

Athletes will kick off the race by hopping off the Kelley Island Ferry, Carlee Emily for a 1.2-mile swim, follow the swim with a rolling 56-mile bike ride through Sandusky and Erie counties and complete the race with a 13.1-mile run along the shoreline of Lake Erie to downtown Sandusky.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio is a dual qualifier that will offer qualifying slots to both the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission in St. George, Utah, and the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

The full schedule for this year’s race is as follows:

Schedule:

  • Friday, July 22
  • 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Jackson Street Pier .
  • Saturday, July 23
  • 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Jackson Street Pier
  • Sunday, July 24 – Race Day
  • 4:00 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. – Transition area open – Paper District Marina
  • 6:00 a.m. – Race Start (Rolling Start) - Jackson Street Pier
  • Approx. 9:45 a.m. – First finisher expected at the finish line
  • Approx. 3:00 p.m. – Race Ends (*8.5 hours after the last athlete enters the water)
  • 3:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony – Jackson Street Pier

For more information about the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio triathlon visit www.ironman.com/im703-ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Latest News

Fair season is in full swing, and this week, it’s the Ottawa County Fair. Also happening this...
Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Lucas County Land Bank is accepting proposals to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas...
Proposals are now being accepted to renovate and redevelop The Spitzer and Nicholas Buildings
Fair season is in full swing, and this week, it's the Ottawa County Fair. Also happening this...
Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat
The downtown Toledo buildings have been vacant for years
Next chapter underway for iconic downtown Toledo buildings