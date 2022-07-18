Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced on attempted murder, abduction charges

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced Monday for his role in a stabbing last year.

According to court documents, Shane Warner was ordered to serve 8-12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Attempt to Commit Murder and Abduction charges. He withdrew his previous not guilty plea.

Police say Warner stabbed a 23-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Norwood on August 8, 2021. The woman was taken to an area hospital with what police described at the time as life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

