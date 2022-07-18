Birthday Club
Toledo Police seize ATVs in partnership with OSHP

A partnership between Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has led to multiple ATV seizures, traffic citations, and more.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partnership between Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has led to multiple ATV seizures, traffic citations, and more.

On July 16, TPD and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up to enforce specific traffic laws related to the illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs being driven within the city limits of Toledo.

According to TPD, this collaboration has led to a number of seizures, citations, arrests and charges including:

  • Persons Arrested: 3
  • Stolen Auto: 1
  • Misdemeanor on view Charges: 2
  • ATVs Seized: 2
  • Felony on view Charges: 1
  • Citations Issued: 2

Please report any information you may have that is related to the operation and location of off-road vehicles to the Regional Dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443. You can also text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111

