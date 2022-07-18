Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested after police broke up a huge party for reports of disorderly conduct over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to reports of people fighting at a loud party near Shadowlawn Dr. and Foraker Ave. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say roughly 100 people dispersed when several TPD and Ohio State Highway Patrol crews arrived, with party-goers blocking streets and being disorderly. The event stemmed from an earlier party in the 1000 block of Fries, police said.

Four people were arrested for failure to disperse and other misdemeanor charges, according to TPD. One person involved is facing Riot Intimidate Public Official/Employee charges from the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Latest News

Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the Great Food Truck...
Local drag queen owned food truck makes Great Food Truck Race finale
Deadline extended for Toledo criminal justice reform funding
A partnership between Toledo Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has led to multiple ATV...
Toledo Police seize ATVs in partnership with OSHP
A semi truck lost control and crashed on I-75.
I-75 crash shuts down highway