TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested after police broke up a huge party for reports of disorderly conduct over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to reports of people fighting at a loud party near Shadowlawn Dr. and Foraker Ave. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say roughly 100 people dispersed when several TPD and Ohio State Highway Patrol crews arrived, with party-goers blocking streets and being disorderly. The event stemmed from an earlier party in the 1000 block of Fries, police said.

Four people were arrested for failure to disperse and other misdemeanor charges, according to TPD. One person involved is facing Riot Intimidate Public Official/Employee charges from the incident.

