TPD: Man shot multiple times in East Toledo
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in East Toledo Sunday morning.
According to Toledo Police reports, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Leonard around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say they located a scene nearby.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they had little information concerning a suspect when they wrote the report.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
