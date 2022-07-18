TPD: Man shot multiple times in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in East Toledo Sunday morning.

According to Toledo Police reports, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Leonard around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say they located a scene nearby.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had little information concerning a suspect when they wrote the report.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.