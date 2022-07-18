U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding a man accused of rape.

The agency said it is looking for Jacob Timothy Hamilton, 43. He is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.

A statement from the NOVFTF said the case involves minor victims and was investigated by Sylvania Police.

Authorities believe Hamilton is in the Toledo area. Several agencies have checked multiple locations including his past addresses in the 400 block of Hiett Ave, the 3300 block of Douglas, and the 6000 block of Jeffrey Lane in Sylvania.

He is described as a white male, 5′8″ and 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111 or NOVFTF at 1-866-491-6833. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

