Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding a man accused of rape.

The agency said it is looking for Jacob Timothy Hamilton, 43. He is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.

A statement from the NOVFTF said the case involves minor victims and was investigated by Sylvania Police.

Authorities believe Hamilton is in the Toledo area. Several agencies have checked multiple locations including his past addresses in the 400 block of Hiett Ave, the 3300 block of Douglas, and the 6000 block of Jeffrey Lane in Sylvania.

He is described as a white male, 5′8″ and 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111 or NOVFTF at 1-866-491-6833. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding...
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding a man accused of rape.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay
Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

Latest News

Fair season is in full swing, and this week, it’s the Ottawa County Fair. Also happening this...
Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Lucas County Land Bank is accepting proposals to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas...
Proposals are now being accepted to renovate and redevelop The Spitzer and Nicholas Buildings
Fair season is in full swing, and this week, it's the Ottawa County Fair. Also happening this...
Ottawa County works to keep fair crowds and animals cool amid heat
The downtown Toledo buildings have been vacant for years
Next chapter underway for iconic downtown Toledo buildings