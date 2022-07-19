7/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Highs near 90F and feeling like the mid-90s this afternoon... and it’s only up from here! Heat indices near 100F are likely at points tomorrow, which could be enough to kick off showers/storms zippering along a cold front. Our most likely scenario for storms lies between 4pm-8pm east of I-75, though a slight slowing of the front or a degree hotter temp could shift that risk closer to Toledo. We’ll stay steamy and sizzling through the weekend as more isolated storms persist.

