Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Wednesday will peak for heat, humidity, wind & storm chances for the week
Sizzling and steamy through the week, with strong storms possible along/east of I-75 tomorrow. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs near 90F and feeling like the mid-90s this afternoon... and it’s only up from here! Heat indices near 100F are likely at points tomorrow, which could be enough to kick off showers/storms zippering along a cold front. Our most likely scenario for storms lies between 4pm-8pm east of I-75, though a slight slowing of the front or a degree hotter temp could shift that risk closer to Toledo. We’ll stay steamy and sizzling through the weekend as more isolated storms persist.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding...
U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape
Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct...
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man
Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the Great Food Truck...
Drag queen-owned food truck from the 419 makes Great Food Truck Race finale
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash

Latest News

Sizzling and steamy through the week, with strong storms possible along/east of I-75 tomorrow....
7/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
July 19, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast
July 19, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast
July 19, 2022: Heather's Tuesday AM Forecast
July 19, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast