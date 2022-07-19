Birthday Club
7/19/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Heat and then a chance of storms Wednesday
7/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy, lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index between 95-100, chance of strong storms in the afternoon and early evening (mainly east of I-75). THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite as hot, still rather humid, highs in the upper 80s.

