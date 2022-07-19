Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - When the sun goes down, the projection light goes on, but what if the drive-in went dark for good?

The future of The Sundance Drive-In on Navarre Ave. in Oregon is a little out of focus.

Keven Christy, owner of Great Eastern Theatre Company, spent decades running the place. At the end of this year, the lease for the property is coming up, and Christy is letting it lapse.

“This year, the yearly lease still goes through December 31st, but there’s an option to purchase. We waived our right to buy it and let the new company attempt to go through and try to buy it,” explains Christy.

This drive-in in Oregon, OH, opened as The Parkside in 1949. It's still operating today as The Sundance. (Tony Geftos)

That new company is a newly formed non-profit organization called “Save Our Screen.”

“Once we realized that we had the capacity to be able to fund raise and secure the land that the driving is sitting on, we quickly went into action,” said Cassie Tinta, who helped form the organization with Jennifer Beaver.

The two, along with other board members, are raising money to preserve the drive-in and keep it running as a theatre and event center for the community. They’re also planning to construct a drive-in museum.

“We want to just bring back some of that memorabilia and make it a large place where the community can gather, and it will look completely different on the backside of this,” said Beaver.

