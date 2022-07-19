Birthday Club
Local youth learn about gun safety

By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Toledo, many families are grieving after losing a loved one to gun violence. Monday some local youth learned what to do if they come across a gun. Many of the youth have seen a gun, touched a gun, heard gunshots, or had a loved one killed from gun violence.

A lot of Toledo murder cases so far this year involve youth. The kids learned what to do if they find a gun. What to do if they see someone with a gun and if they find themselves in the middle of gunfire.

The Buffalo Soldiers hope the kids will take the information back to their neighborhoods and schools and share it.

