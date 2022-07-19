Local youth learn about gun safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Toledo, many families are grieving after losing a loved one to gun violence. Monday some local youth learned what to do if they come across a gun. Many of the youth have seen a gun, touched a gun, heard gunshots, or had a loved one killed from gun violence.

A lot of Toledo murder cases so far this year involve youth. The kids learned what to do if they find a gun. What to do if they see someone with a gun and if they find themselves in the middle of gunfire.

The Buffalo Soldiers hope the kids will take the information back to their neighborhoods and schools and share it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.