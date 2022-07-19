Moment of Science: Neil Armstrong & The Space Race

Neil Armstrong was born in Wapakoneta, Ohio, where the world’s most famous astronaut made his first small steps −though it took luck, perseverance, and a team of thousands to help him make that one giant leap for mankind.

Neil’s story starts well before the infamous Space Race that led to his lunar fame. “His dad was a state auditor, so they moved around a lot”, said Greg Brown, a historian at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. “In Warren, in 1936, just before his 6th birthday, they both got their first airplane ride in an old Ford Tri-Motor... and at that point, Neil knew flying was in his future.”

Armstrong learned to fly before he could drive, biking to his lessons at a nearby airfield and earning his pilot’s license at 16 years old. Eventually, he flew 78 combat missions in the Korean War, before earning his degree and heading to NACA headquarters in Cleveland − today’s NASA Glenn Research Center.

He started with number-crunching and de-icing studies − nothing too exciting −then he got a call from Edwards Air Force Base to be a high-speed test pilot for experiments like the X-15 rocket plane. “There weren’t too many men who were tapped and approved for flying the X-15 rocket plane,” said Brown. “This gave him really critical resume material for later when he was chosen as an astronaut.”

The Mercury 7 had already been training for years when Neil Armstrong joined the Space Race in the second batch of astronauts... but he’d actually missed the application deadline by 4 days! It took an old friend from his Edwards days (flight simulator expert Richard “Dick” Day) to slip his resume into the pile, and change the course of American history.

Meanwhile, the Soviets had been blowing past the U.S. in the Space Race: the first man-made satellite in space (Sputnik, 1957) and the first man in space (Yuri Gagarin, 1961). The States finally put their own man into space that same year (Alan Shepard), and the first American in orbit around the Earth (John Glenn) a year later.

“The Soviets got ahead of us, not because they were ahead technologically, but because they were behind us,” Brown explained. “The first ICBM was the R7 Semyorka, and that generated 800,000 pounds of thrust − we had nothing like that. It was out of necessity, they had no option. We, on the other hand, had advanced materials, lightweight alloys... we didn’t need a big, heavy, bulky warhead.”

Through the 1960s, the engines got bigger, the rockets faster, and the stakes higher − but Neil’s first space journey was a lot less smooth than the one he’s famous for. The Gemini 8 spacecraft was the first to dock with another craft in orbit, then it started spinning uncontrollably − rotating nearly once a second. Armstrong stabilized the craft using re-entry thrusters on the nose, aborting the mission but saving his and his co-pilot’s life. It was a short leap of faith for NASA HQ to entrust Neil with their ultimate goal.

“Moon, here we come.” “Apollo 11, moonbound.” These, and so many headlines splashed across front pages throughout the world, as all eyes turned to three Americans to perform the most ambitious science experiment to date. We’ll cover the Apollo 11 Moon mission next week.

