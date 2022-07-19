Monclova Township residents aim to save their fire department during Board of Trustees meeting

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of the area packed out the Monclova Township Trustee meeting on Monday.

The outpour of attendance was so impactful that the Trustees opened an additional viewing space to accommodate the crowd.

Just as fire departments across the country, Monclova Township is experiencing staffing issues.

The staffing issue has forced trustees to explore options, including discontinuing fire services and using a neighboring community.

Residents who spoke out at the meeting did not hold back. Not one person spoke in favor of discontinuing services.

“My goal is to lose trustees before I would lose my fire department. I am very clear on this, these are elected officials and they answer to the voters. This is our community, this is our home, and these are our firefighters. We want those response times, we want these people living in our community and serving the community that they live in,” said Monclova Township resident Cathy Conlan.

Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard presented several options to fix the staffing issue, one involving hiring six full-time firefighters. It does not come cheap, but Monclova residents at the meeting said it’s worth the cost.

Kyle Miller, who has worked at Monclova Township’s fire department for 10 years, would rather see Trustees improve staffing by placing money into the existing department.

According to him, canceling services and going to another community would not solve the problem.

“We go on it, whether it be Monclova’s call, whether it be Waterville’s call, Maumee, Springfield. We all go together, we work as a team, we work as a unit. To say that you are just going to replace Monclova Township you have eliminated one unit. Now you just have Springfield, Maumee, Waterville,” said Miller.

" I think it’s very important for safety purposes to have a fire department, and why would you give something up that we already have. A lot of townships do not have this opportunity, so we should not give it up. I mean you don’t give up a treasure unless there is something to gain and I don’t see anything that we’re gonna gain by giving it up,” said Monclova Township resident Joan Meyer.

Both residents and trustees agree that the conversation is far from over. They will pick up the discussion and also discuss the township’s 2.3 mill fire levy at the next meeting on August 3rd.

