More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica said Tuesday more than 1,000 patients were affected by a data breach.

According to a statement from the company, ProMedica found that emails containing patients’ protected health information was sent to an incorrect email address in error on May 27. ProMedica said it alerted 1,178 patients affected by it in a letter on July 15.

The company said the emails contained one or more of the following:

Patient names

Dates and locations of services

Dates of birth

Medical record numbers

Names of Physician

Descriptions of services

A spokesperson for the company said it does not know whether the recipient of the emails with the protected information viewed them.

“To date, ProMedica has no evidence that any of the personal health information was read or misused,” the statement said. “Upon discovery, ProMedica immediately corrected the error.”

ProMedica is giving affected patients a free year of credit protection monitoring. Those who did not receive a notification letter from the company were not affected by the data breach.

“ProMedica is very disappointed that this breach occurred and is providing the necessary services to help the affected patients,” it said in a statement. “ProMedica is committed to safeguarding its patients’ sensitive personal information and will continue to evaluate processes and procedures to prevent this kind of incident in the future.”

The company said it is implementing enhances security measures and completed staff re-training to prevent another data breach from happening.

