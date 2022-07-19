Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach

The company said it determined in May that emails containing patients’ protected health information was sent to an incorrect email address in error.
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica said Tuesday more than 1,000 patients were affected by a data breach.

According to a statement from the company, ProMedica found that emails containing patients’ protected health information was sent to an incorrect email address in error on May 27. ProMedica said it alerted 1,178 patients affected by it in a letter on July 15.

The company said the emails contained one or more of the following:

  • Patient names
  • Dates and locations of services
  • Dates of birth
  • Medical record numbers
  • Names of Physician
  • Descriptions of services

A spokesperson for the company said it does not know whether the recipient of the emails with the protected information viewed them.

“To date, ProMedica has no evidence that any of the personal health information was read or misused,” the statement said. “Upon discovery, ProMedica immediately corrected the error.”

ProMedica is giving affected patients a free year of credit protection monitoring. Those who did not receive a notification letter from the company were not affected by the data breach.

“ProMedica is very disappointed that this breach occurred and is providing the necessary services to help the affected patients,” it said in a statement. “ProMedica is committed to safeguarding its patients’ sensitive personal information and will continue to evaluate processes and procedures to prevent this kind of incident in the future.”

The company said it is implementing enhances security measures and completed staff re-training to prevent another data breach from happening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding...
U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape
Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct...
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man
Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the Great Food Truck...
Drag queen-owned food truck from the 419 makes Great Food Truck Race finale
Toledo man sentenced on attempted murder, abduction charges

Latest News

According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises.
Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO
In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.
Supreme Court rejects Ohio congressional map once again
13abc's James Starks hitches a ride and learns about the history of canal boats on the Erie...
Finds in the 419 - Providence Metropark
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash