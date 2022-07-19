Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding...
U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape
Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct...
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man
Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the Great Food Truck...
Drag queen-owned food truck from the 419 makes Great Food Truck Race finale
Toledo man sentenced on attempted murder, abduction charges

Latest News

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises.
Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach