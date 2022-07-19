Supreme Court rejects Ohio congressional map once again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court has invalidated the state’s new congressional map once again and demanded a new one for the 2024 election.

In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.

It is ordering the legislature to pass a new plan within 30 days. If it fails, the Redistricting Commission then gets 30 days.

The current map will remain in place for this cycle.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled against her party once again.

This is the second time the court has invalidated a congressional map.

