Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects Ohio congressional map once again

In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.
In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court has invalidated the state’s new congressional map once again and demanded a new one for the 2024 election.

In another 4-3 decision, the majority of justice found that it unfairly favors Republicans.

It is ordering the legislature to pass a new plan within 30 days. If it fails, the Redistricting Commission then gets 30 days.

The current map will remain in place for this cycle.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled against her party once again.

This is the second time the court has invalidated a congressional map.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding...
U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape
Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct...
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man
Sugar Vermonte and her pal Keith Logue said the experience of being on the Great Food Truck...
Drag queen-owned food truck from the 419 makes Great Food Truck Race finale
Toledo man sentenced on attempted murder, abduction charges

Latest News

According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises.
Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
13abc's James Starks hitches a ride and learns about the history of canal boats on the Erie...
Finds in the 419 - Providence Metropark
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash