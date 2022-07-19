Birthday Club
Oregon police need the publics help in identifying three suspects accused of breaking and entering

Police say the suspects were in the building for two hours
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon police are searching for three suspects caught on camera inside a school. Police say the trio were caught on surveillance video Friday breaking and entering The Wynn Center, which is a behavioral school in Oregon.

The trio allegedly threw markers around the room, wrote on boards, and opened up packages. Investigators said the suspects hung out in the school until three in the morning.

“They went up to the third floor of the school and they found a bunch of play money. Some of the packages they opened up and threw the money all over the floor and hallways of the third floor. They went from there back down to the first floor and went to the gym,” said Oregon Police Detective Jacob Stelmaszak.

Investigators said a door at the school was left unlocked. If you recognize the suspects call Oregon Police.

