Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Detroit Avenue is closed after reports of a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and is believed to have involved two vehicles, one being a motorcycle. It is unclear how many individuals were involved or what caused the crash.

It is reportedly a very severe crash with at least one fatality.

Detroit Avenue will be closed for at least a few hours between Collin Street and Central Avenue.

