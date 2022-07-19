Part of Detroit Avenue closed after reports of fatal crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Detroit Avenue is closed after reports of a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and is believed to have involved two vehicles, one being a motorcycle. It is unclear how many individuals were involved or what caused the crash.
It is reportedly a very severe crash with at least one fatality.
Detroit Avenue will be closed for at least a few hours between Collin Street and Central Avenue.
This is a breaking news story. Check back as we continue to keep you updated.
