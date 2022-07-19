Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Evansdale Ave. in Toledo on July 17, 2022.
TPD: Person hospitalized in shooting on Evansdale
According to TPD, the semi-truck lost control and crashed into the median.
Semi-truck crashes into the median on SB I-75
OVI checkpoint
State Patrol announces OVI checkpoint results
Person hospitalized after suspect shot into his car in Toledo
Rojas was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of disorderly conduct...
Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man

Latest News

Residents of Monclova Township say they do not want Trustees to discontinue fire services in...
Monclova Township residents aim to save their fire department during Board of Trustees meeting
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The marquee on The Sundance shows what double features are playing during the Summer 2022.
Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon
A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister