TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Freedom of Information Act filing is providing new details on the investigation into a former Toledo Firefighter that resulted in his resignation. 13abc obtained documents, including direct messages, related to claims that a former firefighter was sending inappropriate messages to a teenage girl.

13abc is not naming the former firefighter as he has not been charged with a crime.

TFRD internal documents show the 35-year-old former firefighter in question admitted June 23 that he exchanged a series of messages that were sexual in nature with a 17-year-old girl.

The documents show the man admitted he asked the girl whether she was “bad or naughty” and whether she had ever sent “naughty” pictures. The man admitted he asked the teen if he could send her money and told her to “name her price.” He also asked her to keep it a secret.

The man said he was drunk during some of the exchanges.

“I was drunk and intoxicated the initial night I asked and was not in the clear mindset at the time of questioning,” the firefighter told superiors, according to TFRD documents. “As for the other two days I have no clear answer as to why I continued to ask the questions.”

The former firefighter was charged with violating the department’s rules and regulations on July 2, documents show. The man resigned roughly an hour before a disciplinary hearing on July 14.

He was charged with three department rule violations:

Rule 2, which says TFRD members must provide truthful information on any report or statement concerning materials to the fire department or the City of Toledo

Rule 23, which says no TFRD member shall be guilty of any conduct detrimental, prejudicial, or subversive to the good order of the department

Rule 25, which says no TFRD member shall be guilty of immorality, dishonesty, or acceptance of bribes or gifts from persons whom the member is in a position to favor

The department said the former firefighter was not truthful in an interview on June 29 when he said he apologized to the victim and said he had not continued to send inappropriate questions to the teen after the apology. TFRD said that statement contradicted what the messages showed.

Dozens of messages between the two show a pattern of dismissive responses on the part of the teen. Within the exchanges, the girl denies his requests for photos and at one point accuses him of being “creepy.”

Former firefighter: Have you had sex before? Victim: why are you curious about what I’m doing it’s creepy, you’re 35 years old you shouldn’t be asking a 17 year old girl if I’m “bad” or “naughty” Former firefighter: Idk and your right I’m sorry Victim: so why you keep asking me? Former firefighter: Idk it’s better than the other question I was going to ask. But honestly idek why I started this conversation with you Victim: what was the other question? Former firefighter: Your bra size Victim: why? Former firefighter: idk curiousness ig Victim: stop texting me.

After the girl asks the man to stop texting her, he apologizes and asks whether they can both delete the message thread and “forget it even happened.”

The end of the exchange shows dozens of notifications in which the former firefighter “unsent a message.”

June 30, an unnamed person, believed to be the mother of the teenager, wrote an email to TFRD expressing concern for the situation and requesting an update on the investigation, saying they all were hoping for some “substantial consequence” even if criminal charges were unlikely. The email goes on to describe the effect the exchange had on the victim.

“Some days REDACTED seems herself and other days she struggles with what his words did to her,” the email read. “She shouldn’t have to go through this and him only get a slap on the wrist.”

The email goes on to say the teen will never forget the incident.

“Who knows how this will impact her life and her ability to trust,” the email read. “We should be able to trust people that swear to protect us.”

You can watch previous coverage below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.