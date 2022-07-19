Birthday Club
Tiffin names new mayor following abrupt resignation of former mayor-elect

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin names its 50th mayor just nearly one week after the abrupt resignation of Zack Perkins.

With a 4 to 1 vote, council members elected Dawn Iannantuono as the city’s first woman mayor on Monday.

City officials said Iannantuono will be sworn in at a later date.

On July 12, former mayor elects Zack Perkins resigned just one day after being appointed.

Perkins was elected to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Aaron Montz which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

