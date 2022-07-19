Toledo Zoo announces new details for ZOOtoDO

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced more details about the upcoming ZOOtoDO event.

According to the Zoo, this year’s theme will be ‘Wild in Rio!’ and will offer some new surprises.

“Every year we seek to offer innovative elements to our fan-favorite event,” said Shayla Moriarty, executive vice president and chief of staff for the Toledo Zoo. “ZOOtoDO raises invaluable funds that support the Zoo’s mission and access for all.”

New this year is the ultimate food and beverage experience. The Zoo says in order to provide a convenient and seamless experience for guests, all guests 21 years and older will receive a high-tech wristband that can be used at any of the 12 featured bars and restaurants.

“Gone are the days of waiting in line for drink tickets before you even get a drink,” said Nicole Overhulse, corporate relations manager at the Toledo Zoo. “Guests are really going to be wowed by this experience.”

According to the Zoo, premium tickets are available for purchase and includes priority parking, an arrival gift and access to the air-conditioned Lounge in Malawi event center, which will feature additional food and beverage by Hollywood Casino.

There will also be live entertainment featuring Decorative Sound, The Red Carpet Crashers, Velvet Jones, Dave Carpenter and DC Taylor.

ZOOtoDO will take place on September 16, 2022.

A variety of ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.