TPD attempting to ID suspects who broke into CCHS concession stand

On June 21, around 7:50 a.m., multiple suspects broke into a concession stand at Central...
On June 21, around 7:50 a.m., multiple suspects broke into a concession stand at Central Catholic High School.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help to identify suspects who broke into and damaged a concession stand at Central Catholic High School last month.

According to a TPD Facebook post, on June 21, multiple suspects broke into a concession stand at Central Catholic High School.

TPD says once the suspects were inside, they caused a significant amount of damage to the property.

If you have any information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 or more.

