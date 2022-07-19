TPD attempting to ID suspects who broke into CCHS concession stand

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help to identify suspects who broke into and damaged a concession stand at Central Catholic High School last month.

According to a TPD Facebook post, on June 21, multiple suspects broke into a concession stand at Central Catholic High School.

TPD says once the suspects were inside, they caused a significant amount of damage to the property.

If you have any information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 or more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.