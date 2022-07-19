What to know about casting your ballot early in Lucas County

LUCAS CO., Ohio (WTVG) - The primaries are just around the corner and some Ohioans want to get their votes in ahead of time.

Election Day is not until August 2, but there are several ways to cast your ballot early, if you so choose.

Almost everyday in July, you can head over to the early vote center right off West Sylvania Avenue to vote ahead of the primary election.

13abc asked some long-time early voters why they choose to go this route.

“Every time I come to vote early I have no wait. I walk right in, they get my information, I get my ballot, and I’m through within five minutes,” said Lucas County voter Janet Kruse.

“It gives me an opportunity to really see firsthand what’s going on,” another Lucas County voter said.

“It’s just one less thing to think about on election day,” said Lucas County voter Harold Mosley. “I get it done and it’s out of the way. It’s just more convenient for me.”

According to Lucas County Board of Elections Deputy Director, Tim Monaco, you can request an absentee ballot if you want to vote early, but not in person. There are some crucial steps you must follow, though.

“In Ohio you have to fill out a hard paper request form for each ballot,” Monaco said.

He adds that this must be done for every election when it comes to absentee ballots.

“You must submit that to our office and at that process we check your absentee ballot request and make sure everything is properly filled out. We then process it and send out to the mail directly to the voter,” said Monaco.

Monaco said an important thing to remember is to make sure your contact information is included somewhere on the request, just in case something is not correct.

“For example, if you don’t put your party down, there’s no non-partisan option for this election, we can’t send you a ballot,” Monaco said. “In addition, you cannot forward an absentee ballot. So, if you have a mail-forwarding on it and you’re waiting for your absentee ballot, it will not arrive to the new address.”

For more information on early voting times and dates, or how to contact the Board of Elections, you can go to this website.

