Young entrepreneur in Tecumseh is using her talent to help others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of kids spend their summer playing games or sleeping in, but a Lenawee County girl is using the time to focus on her new business. It’s called Emelia Sophia Designs.

Emelia “Emie” Ortiz is an 11-year-old girl from Tecumseh who combined her love of art and animals to start a business. The focus of the business is giving back.

Emie got her start during the pandemic. “I was watching videos on YouTube of people making resin. I thought it was interesting, so I asked my mom about it and we got started,” Ortiz said.

Emie’s mom, Katie Van Buren, helps out but claims she is not much of an artist. “I’d like to say she gets it from me, but it’s definitely from her dad. She’s always been good at drawing, she’s always been artistic. Emie is an amazing kid,” Van Buren said.

Emie spent last year perfecting her craft and testing the products with family and friends. She started selling to the general public this summer “I go to the local farmer’s market, and I am hoping to get my own place one day. I’m working on my Etsy account and I have a Facebook page now,” Ortiz said.

Emie makes and sells everything from earrings and coasters to poured paintings. She and her family love animals, so 25 percent of the sale price of each item is given to animal rescue shelters or charities.

“When you think about all the items you want to buy with the money you make, you realize they’re not that important when you learn you could save lives with it instead,” Ortiz said.

Word of Emie’s talent and heart quickly spread throughout Tecumseh. The little designer got a big response right out of the gates. In her first week of business, Katie said her daughter was able to give $100 dollars to charity.

“When we go to the farmer’s market people come up and say they can’t believe she’s only 11. They ask if I do anything and I say sometimes, but she does the prettier things,” Van Buren said.

The biggest lesson Katie hopes comes out of this for Emie is the importance of always helping others. “It’s about trying to help alleviate suffering in this world for people and animals. That’s what it all comes down to. And you’re never too young to help make a difference in this world,” Van Buren said.

Emie is certainly proof of that. In fact, she’s a real gem.

“It’s not just all about money, it’s about happiness. It’s important that you give back.” Emie said further proving that she is wise beyond her years.

If you’re interested in seeing some of her work, Emie is at the Tecumseh Farmer’s Market most Saturdays and you can check out her Facebook page Emelia Sophia Designs.

