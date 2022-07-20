7/20: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

TODAY: Hot, humid, and breezy with highs in the low 90s but feeling closer to 100. Thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon and may be strong to severe between 4-8pm, especially in the eastern half of our viewing area. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. TONIGHT: Skies clearing and we’ll drop into the low 70′s. THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray shower or t-storm possible with lows around 70. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Hot and humid Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and a t-storm or two possible later in the day. Storms are more likely Sunday when it’ll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s. A lingering shower possible Monday morning, then partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

