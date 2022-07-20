Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/20: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Storms may become severe later today, especially east of I-75.
7/20: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Hot, humid, and breezy with highs in the low 90s but feeling closer to 100. Thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon and may be strong to severe between 4-8pm, especially in the eastern half of our viewing area. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. TONIGHT: Skies clearing and we’ll drop into the low 70′s. THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray shower or t-storm possible with lows around 70. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Hot and humid Saturday with highs in the mid-90s and a t-storm or two possible later in the day. Storms are more likely Sunday when it’ll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s. A lingering shower possible Monday morning, then partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue
TFRD reveals messages from misconduct investigation after firefighter resigns
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have involved two vehicles,...
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Detroit Avenue
TPD
TPD: 4 arrested when police shut down huge party
More than 1000 ProMedica patients affected by data breach
The marquee on The Sundance shows what double features are playing during the Summer 2022.
Effort underway to save The Sundance drive-in on Navarre in Oregon

Latest News

Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon
July 20th Weather Forecast
7/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/19/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Sizzling and steamy through the week, with strong storms possible along/east of I-75 tomorrow....
7/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Sizzling and steamy through the week, with strong storms possible along/east of I-75 tomorrow....
7/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast